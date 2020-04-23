Braves Hall of Famer Tom Glavine wants baseball back

Major league baseball was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what Braves legend Tom Glavine had to say about reopening.

ATLANTA — Baseball along with many other sports have been delayed as the country shelters in place from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall of Famer Tom Glavine says he understands the caution, but wants to see baseball back.

Glavine was induced into the Hall of Fame in 2014 after decades in the sport. He was picked up by the Atlanta Braves in the second-round of the 1984 draft.

“I’m no different than anyone,” Glavine said. “I want to see baseball and I want to see it as soon as possible.”

And Major League Baseball is exploring ways to make that happen. The league has yet to release any official plans, but there are reports that they are actively looking for ways to salvage as much of the season as possible.

“I think you obviously on a human front, understand the concerns," Glavine said. “I think we’re all conscious of that and I think we’re all smart enough to know that if baseball does come back it’s going to come back in a very different way than we are accustomed to seeing it.”

So what will this look like? No fans? Limited fans – who must follow social distancing guidelines? Will multiple teams be playing in select cities? These are questions we may soon have answers to as other baseball leagues around the world look to start up soon.

“I think we have to trust that the people that are in charge are weighing all of these things carefully and they’re going to make the best decision that allows us to see baseball and allows us to see baseball in the safest manner possible,” said Glavine.