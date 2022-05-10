Everything you need to know as the Braves look ahead to the postseason

Now the Braves look to their ultimate goal - repeating as World Series champions.

ATLANTA — In a year where, for a long time, it looked like the Braves would be conceding the NL East title to the Mets, Atlanta did in the end - with one game to play - bring home a fifth consecutive division championship on Tuesday night.

They spent all of eight days in first place en route to winning the title, with a ninth to come Wednesday on the final day of the season.

Now what? Chasing down the Mets took on a significant symbolic importance to fuel the regular season (and earned them a bye in the postseason), but now they look to the ultimate goal they entered 2022 with - repeating as World Series champions.

Here's what you need to know to get ready for the playoffs:

Braves postseason schedule

The Wild Card round begins on Friday. The Braves are due to play the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Their team's NLDS schedule breaks down like this (game times have not yet been determined):

Game 1 : Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Atlanta

: Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Atlanta Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Atlanta

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14 in St. Louis/Philadelphia

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 15 in St. Louis/Philadelphia

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 16 in Atlanta

Braves postseason tickets

Tickets are already available for the NLDS and NLCS (should they reach that series). Here's how availability is looking:

For the three NLDS home games, standing room tickets at $45 are all that's officially available.

For the first three potential NLCS home games, the only availability from the team site is standing room tickets at $125.

There is availability for the fourth NLCS home game, which would be Game 7 of that series. As with the other three games, standing room is available at $125, and then seats in the 300 level are available starting at $143 and seats in the 400 level at available starting at $156.

However, the team site isn't the only place to get tickets.

Braves postseason TV schedule

NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1

NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1

NLDS Game 3: FS1

NLDS Game 4: FS1

NLDS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 3: FS1

NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 6: FS1

NLCS Game 7: Fox/FS1

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

Braves postseason parking passes

Prices have not been released yet. The team site notes: "Parking will be made available for purchase once the dates and times of the games are known. Single game ticket purchasers will receive information on parking after game times are finalized."

