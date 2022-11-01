Commemorate UGA national championship win with limited edition Coca-Cola can

UGA said on their Twitter to be on the lookout starting this week for the limited-edition Coca-Cola cans celebrating their national championship win.

ATHENS, Ga. — Here's one more collectible to celebrate the University of Georgia Bulldog's first College Football National Championship win in 41 years - a six-pack of Coca-Cola cans.

Starting April 4, fans can buy a six-pack of Coca-Cola's commemorative 12-ounce cans featuring the UGA's national championship logo, according to a release from the school.

"Georgia fans can toast to their team's victory by relishing the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in a commemorative can or glass bottle." Crawford J. Jones, Vice President of Coca-Cola UNITED's East Region in Atlanta, said.

The soda giant will also release a commemorative six-pack of 8-ounce glass bottles in August, said the release.

"We congratulate the Georgia Bulldogs on their College Football Playoff National Championship win and encourage fans to celebrate with us in Coca-Cola's home state," Jones said.

In a press release on its website, the university said that Coca-Cola is a "longstanding supporter" of the school and athletic department. They add that Coca-Cola created a "first-of-its-kind" commemorative bottle and tray the last time UGA won the national championship in 1980.

