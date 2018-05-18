Jake Fromm had an interesting fishing excursion on Thursday.

The UGA quarterback, who recently led the Bulldogs to the brink of the national championship as a true freshman (before losing to Alabama in overtime), got a fishing lure stuck in his left leg, while fishing in the southern part of Georgia.

BREAKING NEWS Some better pix. Candle light vigil at the ER? #savejake pic.twitter.com/ff0RMMEoP9 — Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) May 18, 2018

The incident was first reported by Jordan D. Hill of the (Columbus) Ledger-Enquirer and subsequently confirmed with visual evidence, citing a photo posted on Fromm's personal Instagram account.

A procedure at Cook Medical Center (Adel, Ga.) helped remove the fishing hook, apparently without incident.

On the positive side, Fromm's unique injury/hospital visit has single-handedly brought awareness to something that potentially happens often ... but doesn't garner much regional or national attention.

So, in that vein, Fromm's one-day stint of quirky news has likely been a great benefit to the fishing community; and citing a news account from Bleacher Report (along with the aforementioned Instagram account), Fromm has been an avid fisherman for some time.

Last year, Fromm passed 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns over 15 games. He seized control of the starting quarterback slot after Jacob Eason, who has since transferred to the University of Washington, incurred a knee injury early in the season.

UGA has already been billed as a national-title contender for 2018. On Sept. 1, the Bulldogs open at home against Austin Peay.

