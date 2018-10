GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLTX) — Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, 22, has died.

Gill Payne, athletic director at Easley High School, Fuller's alma mater, confirmed that he has died.

Fuller played at Clemson from 2014 to 2017, redshirting in 2014 before accumulating 599 yards rushing on 147 carries with five touchdowns over the next three seasons. He also had 290 yards on 17 career kickoff returns.

Fuller announced in February that he was transferring to another school for his final season of eligibility.

A former Easley High School star, Fuller was arrested along with former Clemson teammate Jadar Johnson and former high school teammate Quaven Ferguson on March 28 and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime by Clemson Police.

Fuller was a member of Clemson's 2016 national championship team.

