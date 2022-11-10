42 high school runners named to Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

New this year, family, friends and fans can vote on the Performance of the Year. The moment with the most votes will be recognized during the banquet.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s top high school cross country runners will trade in their spikes for dress shoes when they come together to celebrate their successful seasons as the annual Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet next week.

Atlanta Track Club announced the 42 athletes – 21 boys and 21 girls who make up this year’s Powerade All-Metro Team. It includes runners from 26 different schools and eight counties. It also boasts eight runners who won state titles at last week’s GHSA State Championship Meet.

Athletes were chosen based on their performance at the state meet, performance throughout the season, head-to-head competition and performance at major meets where a large number of Metro Atlanta schools were competing.

“The number of Georgia High School runners performing at a national-caliber level increases every year,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We see it as a good an exciting sign for the future of Running City USA that this team gets tougher to make with each passing year.”

At the banquet, held on Nov. 17 in Midtown Atlanta, the runners will be announced by first, second and third team. The runner named to the top spot on the first team will receive the award for Runner of the Year.

New this year, family, friends and fans can vote on the Performance of the Year. The moment with the most votes will be recognized during the banquet. This year’s nominees are:

Joe Sapone (Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School) winning the Wingfoot XC Classic for second consecutive year

Tommy Latham (Marist School) recording the top time at the GHSA State Meet

Ruby Little (Marist School) winning the Wingfoot XC Classic for second consecutive year

Samantha McGarity (Harrison High School) dominates state meet winning by 40 seconds

Lottie Chappell (North Springs High School) crawls across finish line to take 3rd at state meet

Voting is open through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. below or at this link.

Held annually since 1964, the Powerade All-Metro Cross Country and Track and Field Banquets are Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition. Since their inception, the Club has recognized and honored nearly 6,000 high school runners, jumpers and throwers.

POWERADE All-Metro Boys Team

Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth High School

Andrew Balogh, Etowah High School

Gabriel Best, Whitewater High School

William Carlton, Decatur High School

Cory Chambers, Milton High School

Esfan Daya, Westminster School

Diego Fernandes, West Forsyth High School

Jared Fortenberry, Marietta High School

Jackson Hogsed, Lambert High School

Joseph Jacquot, Westminster School

Will Jennings, Carrollton High School

Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek High School

Sumner Kirsch, North Atlanta High School

Tommy Latham, Marist School

Dru Moore, Etowah High School

Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill High School

Diego Santiago, Chattahoochee High School

Joe Sapone, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

Truman Thompson, North Atlanta High School

Taylor Wade, Whitefield Academy

Jake Westing, Decatur High School

POWERADE All-Metro Girls Team

Zahara Bernal, Pace Academy

Shari Brown, Landmark Christian School

Bella Cammarota, Lambert High School

Lottie Chappell, North Springs High School

Grace Danser, Maynard H. Jackson High School

Katelynn Dollar, Creekview High School

Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert High School

Nora Hart, Marietta High School

Clara Heppner, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy

Caroline Hood, Pace Academy

Maddie Jones, Marietta High School

Ruby Little, Marist School

Gabriella Malerba, Decatur High School

Samantha McGarity, Harrison High School

Kristal McQueen, Marietta High School

Mary Nesmith, Marietta High School

London Ray, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Hannah Schemmel, St. Pius X Catholic High School

Claire Shelton, Dunwoody High School

Palmer Walstad, Westminster School