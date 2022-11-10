42 high school runners named to Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s top high school cross country runners will trade in their spikes for dress shoes when they come together to celebrate their successful seasons as the annual Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet next week.
Atlanta Track Club announced the 42 athletes – 21 boys and 21 girls who make up this year’s Powerade All-Metro Team. It includes runners from 26 different schools and eight counties. It also boasts eight runners who won state titles at last week’s GHSA State Championship Meet.
Athletes were chosen based on their performance at the state meet, performance throughout the season, head-to-head competition and performance at major meets where a large number of Metro Atlanta schools were competing.
“The number of Georgia High School runners performing at a national-caliber level increases every year,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We see it as a good an exciting sign for the future of Running City USA that this team gets tougher to make with each passing year.”
At the banquet, held on Nov. 17 in Midtown Atlanta, the runners will be announced by first, second and third team. The runner named to the top spot on the first team will receive the award for Runner of the Year.
New this year, family, friends and fans can vote on the Performance of the Year. The moment with the most votes will be recognized during the banquet. This year’s nominees are:
- Joe Sapone (Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School) winning the Wingfoot XC Classic for second consecutive year
- Tommy Latham (Marist School) recording the top time at the GHSA State Meet
- Ruby Little (Marist School) winning the Wingfoot XC Classic for second consecutive year
- Samantha McGarity (Harrison High School) dominates state meet winning by 40 seconds
- Lottie Chappell (North Springs High School) crawls across finish line to take 3rd at state meet
Voting is open through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. below or at this link.
Held annually since 1964, the Powerade All-Metro Cross Country and Track and Field Banquets are Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition. Since their inception, the Club has recognized and honored nearly 6,000 high school runners, jumpers and throwers.
POWERADE All-Metro Boys Team
Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth High School
Andrew Balogh, Etowah High School
Gabriel Best, Whitewater High School
William Carlton, Decatur High School
Cory Chambers, Milton High School
Esfan Daya, Westminster School
Diego Fernandes, West Forsyth High School
Jared Fortenberry, Marietta High School
Jackson Hogsed, Lambert High School
Joseph Jacquot, Westminster School
Will Jennings, Carrollton High School
Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek High School
Sumner Kirsch, North Atlanta High School
Tommy Latham, Marist School
Dru Moore, Etowah High School
Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill High School
Diego Santiago, Chattahoochee High School
Joe Sapone, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
Truman Thompson, North Atlanta High School
Taylor Wade, Whitefield Academy
Jake Westing, Decatur High School
POWERADE All-Metro Girls Team
Zahara Bernal, Pace Academy
Shari Brown, Landmark Christian School
Bella Cammarota, Lambert High School
Lottie Chappell, North Springs High School
Grace Danser, Maynard H. Jackson High School
Katelynn Dollar, Creekview High School
Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert High School
Nora Hart, Marietta High School
Clara Heppner, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
Caroline Hood, Pace Academy
Maddie Jones, Marietta High School
Ruby Little, Marist School
Gabriella Malerba, Decatur High School
Samantha McGarity, Harrison High School
Kristal McQueen, Marietta High School
Mary Nesmith, Marietta High School
London Ray, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
Hannah Schemmel, St. Pius X Catholic High School
Claire Shelton, Dunwoody High School
Palmer Walstad, Westminster School
Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth High School