ATLANTA — Georgia Tech will get their first chance to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season in a Thursday night opener Sept. 3 in Atlanta.

And standing in their way that night will be a Clemson team looking to rebound from a bruising national title game loss to LSU.

The Yellow Jackets released their scheduled Wednesday, revealing that their biggest game of the season will probably be their first. The Tigers will be coming to town looking to lick their wounds from their first loss under quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The other highlight of the schedule is a previously-announced Nov. 14 date with Notre Dame at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a game being billed by the school as "Mayhem at MBS." It will be Tech's first game against the Irish since 2006.

It won't be an easy road back for the Yellow Jackets after they went 3-9 last season: Their 11 FBS opponents averaged 8.6 wins last season, the program said in a release, and nine of their opponents went to a bowl game.

That will also include a home game against Central Florida, who have gone 35-4 the last three seasons. The Jackets will host the Knights on Sept. 19.

Fans can at least look forward to the Week 2 matchup with Gardner-Webb, an FCS team that went 3-9 last year.

The annual "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" rivalry game with UGA will end the season in Athens on Nov. 28.

Here's the full schedule:

vs. Clemson, Thursday Sept. 3

vs. Gardner-Webb, Saturday Sept. 12

vs. Central Florida, Saturday Sept. 19

at North Carolina, Saturday Sept. 26

at Virginia Tech, Saturday Oct. 3

vs. Virginia, Saturday Oct. 17

at Pitt, Saturday Oct. 24

at Syracuse, Saturday Oct. 31

vs. Duke, Saturday Nov. 7

vs. Notre Dame, Saturday Nov. 14 (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

vs Miami, Saturday Nov. 21

at Georgia, Saturday Nov. 28

