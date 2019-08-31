ATLANTA — #Team11 is back again with high school football highlights!

Friday night, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kicked off his C1N Football Showcase!

The game featured his alma mater, Westlake High School. They played against Jefferson Davis High of Montgomery, Alabama in the #Team11 Game of the week.

Click on the links below to see the highlights of this week's games.

#Team11 Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis 14, Westlake 30

#Team11 Helmet Sticker: Westlake's Chase Lloyd



Tucker, 14, Grayson 37

Collins Hill 12, Walton 10

Eastside 7, Newton 42

GAC 19, Westminster 14

Maynard Jackson 21, Therrell 10

Wheeler 14, Sprayberry 21

Pace Academy 0, Elca 49

Harrison 35, Hiram 7

Marist 49, Lovett 0

