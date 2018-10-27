It's time to vote for the November 2 #Team11 Game of the Week on 11Alive!

Vote early and vote often for your school's featured matchup. For the winner, we'll roll out the red carpet and provide the VIP treatment next Friday night.

►FIND OUT THE WINNER FIRST: Download the FREE 11Alive News app and we'll send an alert once the winner is officially declared!

The deadline to vote is NOON on Thursday.

The coverage plan includes:

a) A live stream of the winning matchup on 11Alive.com and Facebook.

b) Our intrepid crew of reporters and photographers will be on-site, capturing all the pomp and circumstance before, during and after the game.

c) The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap Show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.

Vote below (app users click here) Which game should be the #Team11 Game of the Week?

© 2018 WXIA