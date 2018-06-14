While many soccer fans are excited for North America, and possibly Atlanta, to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 it's important to point out the dark history of the organization and how a mansion in Georgia was at the center of one of the biggest controversies in the sport's history.

The north Georgia home was once the world's nicest jail cell but Jeffery Webb had to sell it and it wasn't his idea.

Webb lived a nice lifestyle. As an executive with FIFA, Webb spent weekends glad-handing with Prince Charles, had a beautiful wedding at the St. Regis in Atlanta and owned the beautiful mansion in Rockdale County.

But it all came crashing down.

In 2015 the world's most popular sport was shaken by a massive bribery scandal when 14 people were arrested, including Webb. At the time he was one of the leading executives in FIFA.

According to prosecutors, Webb took millions of dollars in bribes then when someone wanted a prestigious soccer match at their favorite spot, Webb took the kickbacks.

He pleaded guilty in 2016.

Back at the home in Rockdale County, Webb was forced to sell the home as part of his plea deal.

Prosecutors said he bought it with bribe money.

Webb is a resident of the Cayman Islands and could be deported as part of his sentence. However, his sentencing date keeps getting pushed back and now it's not until September more than two years after he pleaded guilty.

As for where Webb is now, he is somewhere in Georgia with his family.

