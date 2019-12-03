Former Major League Baseball star/gossip-page magnet Jose Canseco (dated Madonna during the 1990s) had an interesting time on social media last week.

On the surreal, yet harmless side, Canseco offered his services – through a bevy of fascinating tweets – as a power-hitting instructor for Tim Tebow, the former college football legend who's currently working his way through minor league baseball (parent club: New York Mets).

On the absurd and likely harmful side, the 54-year-old Canseco – the last major leaguer to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in the same season (1988) – took things up a notch by airing potential dirty laundry between actress/pop star Jennifer Lopez and her new fiancé, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Canseco's tweets deriding (and perhaps exposing) Rodriguez are relatively clean of foul language.

However, the message content raises a larger question for the masses:

Should it ever be OK for famous people to openly discuss, or make accusations of infidelity, on social media?

Here's the series of Canseco/Rodriguez/Lopez-related tweets:

NOTE: We can't post Canseco's third tweet verbatim. But here's the cleaned-up version.

Alex Rodriguez, stop being a piece of **** ... stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.