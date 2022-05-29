Inspirational WashU basketball player Justin Hardy dies after fight with stomach cancer

Hardy's story of perseverance in the face of Stage 4 stomach cancer inspired people all over the country. He was 22 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Washington University basketball player who inspired people all around the country during his fight against cancer, has died.

Justin Hardy died on Sunday morning after a 13-month battle with stomach cancer. He was 22 years old.

"After 13 months of courageously redefining what it means to live with cancer, Justin passed peacefully early this morning, Sunday, May 29th. Visitation and celebration events will be Thursday and Friday this week. More details will be provided soon," Hardy's father, Bob, wrote on Twitter.

"In place of flowers, we encourage donations to the #HardyStrong GoFundMe. The funds will be used for medical and memorial expenses, with the majority put towards the HardyStrong Scholarship - a fund for high school graduates competing athletically in college who share Justin's grit, determination, and all-around excellence."

Hardy continued to play for the WashU basketball team while undergoing treatment for cancer, as well as working towards a double major in accounting and finance.

"You have to live your life. I am living in some of the best days of my life. This is one of the best years of my life that I have lived. I want to embrace the moment I am living in. Coming back and playing basketball and finishing my degree are two things that I really wanted to do. I am fearless. No matter what circumstances are, I am going to attack it the best I can," Hardy told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano during this past WashU season.

Hardy's was also spotlighted by ESPN's College Gameday this past college basketball season.