Fans at Tech-SC State game allowed to re-enter after weather delays kickoff

The game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., fans were allowed to re-enter the stadium. An official rescheduled kickoff time had not yet been announced.

Original story appears below.

Fans attending the Georgia Tech-South Carolina State game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are being told to seek shelter in the concourse of the stadium as storms begin bubbling up across Midtown Atlanta.

The game is on an indefinite delay for now.

Georgia Tech Athletics tweeted out the update to fans, around 1:50 p.m., which came just moments after teams had taken the field for a 1:42 p.m. kickoff.

It was at that time when Georgia Tech tweeted that it was in a "pregame hold due to potential severe weather in the area" before setting a 1:22 p.m. kickoff time. That time was pushed back again to 1:42 p.m., before the team tweeted roughly 10 minutes later that the start of the game was delayed again because of weather.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Fans inside Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are asked to please take shelter in the concourses of the stadium. — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 9, 2023

Georgia Tech officials said that fans who leave the stadium to take shelter in their cars would be allowed to re-enter the stadium later, as long as they have their tickets.

At this time, there is no word on when the teams would be able to return to the field to officially start the game.

Video from 11Alive's weather camera showed fans huddled under the back side of the stadium seats as rain fell from stormy clouds.

Meanwhile, 11Alive Sports reporter Reggie Chatman who was at Bobby Dodd Stadium to cover Saturday's game captured the moments the rain picked up, reporting heavy rain and thunder and lightning.

We might be here a while pic.twitter.com/VfFkpF3S8y — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 9, 2023

Just saw a lightning strike. We’re cooked at Bobby Dodd. — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 9, 2023

The rain has gotten significantly worse — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 9, 2023

Chatman also reported seeing two fans run out onto the empty field during the rain delay. Both appeared to have been caught by officials.

Fan just ran ran on the field. Cops got him lol — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 9, 2023