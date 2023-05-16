What's next for Georgia after landing Dylan Raiola, top quarterback in 2024 recruiting class

Georgia will now look to use the Raiola commitment to lure the best wide receivers and running backs available in the class of 2024 to Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — The rich continue to get richer as the Georgia Bulldogs secured a huge commitment from the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, quarterback Dylan Raiola, who announced his commitment to Kirby Smart's team on Monday.

Locked on recruiting insider Brian Smith joined Locked on Bulldogs to discuss what adding Raiola means for this program, coming off back-to-back college football championship victories.

"It puts them over the hump," Smith said. "Let's be blunt, most quarterbacks don't want to play in Kirby [Smart's] offense...now you get him and it changes the receiver board, the running back board, the tight end board, because great players want to play with great players."

Raiola initially committed to Ohio State back in May of 2022, but decommitted in December and spent the last few months taking his time making his next decision - taking visits to Nebraska, USC, and Georgia before ultimately picking the Bulldogs.

"I learned a lot from my first experience. This time around, I took my time and never felt rushed or pressured to commit," Raiola said. "I was able to have conversations with my family, my pastors and mentors. The stability allowed me to be still, be patient and allow God to guide me."