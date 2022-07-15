Donovan Mitchell asking price proves big offseason win for Hawks

Atlanta's Dejounte Murray trade continues to look better and better, considering Utah's astronomical asking price for Donovan Mitchell.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Looking at some of the trades around the NBA and the asking prices for players on the trade block, it continues to show how impressive the deal Atlanta made with the Spurs for Dejounte Murray.

That was a topic of discussion on ATL Day Ones, a daily podcast hosted by Tenitra Batiste and Jarvis Davis and presented by Locked On Sports Atlanta.

In the deal to acquire Murray, a 25-year-old All-Star last year who averaged over 20 points, over 9 assists and over 8 rebounds per game, the Hawks gave up Danilo Gallinari and future first round picks in 2023 and 2027, as well as pick swaps in 2025 and 2026.

Reporting indicates Utah's asking price for Donovan Mitchell is much, much higher than what the Hawks gave up for Murray.

Mitchell was previously linked to the Hawks for chatter about a potential deal over several weeks before the Murray trade.

Davis said the Murray trade and the Huerter trade for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a future first round pick from the Kings are deals that shape a successful offseason for Atlanta.

“I know it’s only two trades but that’s a lot, this roster is going to look considerably different," Jarvis Davis said on ATL Day Ones. "The Hawks got seriously value when they traded for Dejounte Murray. We know about the news about Donovan Mitchell trades being explored and the Jazz are asking for a king’s ransom in return."

Reporting indicates the Jazz are looking for as many as five or six future first round picks in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. Tenitra Batiste said it makes the Spurs deal look even better.

“It looks even better now," she said. "We were excited initially because of Murray, two way play in the backcourt is critical for the Hawks to be able to compete in the East. But then you look at the assets and the fact the Hawks didn’t have to really give away any big assets to get Murray and with the Mitchell news, this is even more of a bargain.”

“It’s really good to see an Atlanta team get one over on someone, because that’s what it looks like with the Murray trade," Davis added. "I know San Antonio has a plan and they’ll tank for a top pick but it’s cool to see the Hawks be able to accomplish that trade without a lot of risk.”

Catch the full conversation on ATL Day Ones!