The Desmond Ridder era is here, what can Atlanta fans expect from the young quarterback in 2023?

Ridder completed 63.5% of his passes last year, throwing for 708 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four games, while avoiding any interceptions.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will head into the 2023 season with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder under center.

Ridder, a third round pick out of Cincinnati, started four games down the stretch as a rookie last year, going 2-2 as a replacement for veteran Marcus Mariota.

Brian Peacock of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show was joined by Locked on Falcons host Aaron Freeman to discuss Ridder's brief NFL showing last season and what he can do to cement himself as Atlanta's long term quarterback of the future.

"He seemed to have a better grasp on some of what the offense was asking him to do than Marcus Mariota, so that was a positive sign," Freeman said. "We didn't really get an opportunity to see Desmond Ridder link up with Kyle Pitts last year, due to Pitts being out, and I think that is going to be a big factor."

Ridder acknowledged how critical getting reps with Pitts will be to his development, telling reporters he "wanted him to get used to me and for me to see how he runs routes and how he works in space."