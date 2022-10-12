Popular race series comes to Atlanta promising 'surprises'

lululemon 10K tour promises great racing and fun.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's ever-growing running community has another big event coming up.

On Oct. 22, the lululemon 10K Tour Atlanta comes to town.

The race starts in the Vine City neighborhood and ends in Westside Reservoir Park. The apparel company lululemon is partnering with Atlanta Run Club, Black Men Run, Movers + Pacers, and Shannon Booker to put on the event.

The race will donate a portion of proceeds to Atlanta-based nonprofit Bridge of Light, whose mission is to restore dignity and hope to people experiencing, transitioning from or at-risk of homelessness.

The lululemon 10K Tour is a multi-city race series created for runners, by runners. Organizers describe it as "10 whole kilometers of massive neighborhood love, all-out cheer stations, and surprises around every corner—you name it, we’re doing it."

Below is a map of the race course.

Children can participate in the race and the time limit to finish is one hour and 45 minutes. Race organizers have created a training plan for those who'd like to participate. For more information on the race, visit the event page.