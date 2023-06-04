Here's who is throwing out the first pitch at the Braves home opener

The Braves and Padres are set to face off at 7:20 p.m.

ATLANTA — The Braves are ready to finally bring the baseball season back home to Atlanta, with Truist Park due to host a game for the first time this year on Thursday night.

The Braves and Padres are set to face off at 7:20 p.m., but before Spencer Strider throws the first official pitch, a Georgia legend will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Who is throwing out the first pitch at the Braves home opener?

Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion and now-former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, is slated to throw the first pitch on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old south Georgia native is a big Braves fan himself - he was photographed with fans attending Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.

Taking the mound will also give him a chance to show off his arm before the NFL Draft later this month - heck, who knows, maybe if the quarterback thing doesn't work out, he can try pitching.

Here's some other details to know about the home opener on Thursday night:

Who is singing the national anthem?

Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller, a fan favorite, will sing his beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner employees of Truist Bank hold a giant American flag on the field.

Will there be a flyover?

It isn't a true opener if there isn't a flyover, right? Fans will get to feel the exhilaration of formation flyover from two F-22 fighter jets paired up alongside two F-35 fighter jets from Eglin Air Force Base in Cobb County.

What does the weather look like?

The forecast currently calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a low Thursday night dropping to only 61. There is a 30% chance of rain and wind will be moving at 8 miles per hour from south to southwest.