Record broken: Matt Olson sets Braves' new single-season franchise record for home runs

Just two years into his young Atlanta Braves career, first baseman Matt Olson has already etched his name into the franchise's record books with home run No. 52 on the season on Saturday in Miami against the Marlins.

Jones, who set the previous franchise record with 51 in 2005, had his number retired at Truist Park this past weekend when the Braves played the Pirates. Jones said he had a feeling when the Braves brought Olson in via trade -- and signed him to an 8-year, $168-million contract -- that his record would soon be passed.

Watch Olson break the record held by Jones on Saturday:

"I thought Matt would be the guy to break the record,” Jones said last weekend during the broadcast on Bally Sports. “He’s just got that swing. I’m pulling for him and hopefully he can break it.”

After Olson hit his 51st homer to tie the record on Tuesday night, Jones took to social media to congratulate him on the accomplishment.

🙌🏾way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60? 🙏🏾 #ForTheA — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) September 12, 2023

Olson is from metro Atlanta where he played his high school baseball at Parkview High School in Gwinnett County before being drafted by the Athletics. He grew up a Braves fan and remembers the days when he watched Jones and the Braves during their excellent run in the 1990s.

“It's a cool feeling,” Olson said in an interview with Bally Sports. “I watched him growing up and know the kind of player he was. It's cool to be mentioned with him.”

On a list that includes Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews, Chipper Jones and Dale Murphy -- it's surprising to some that Olson and Jones are the only guys to surpass the 50 HR threshold.

Prior to this season, Olson's previous career single-season high in homers was 39 with Oakland in 2021.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to X to share his congratulations with Olson, as well.