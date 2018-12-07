ATLANTA—There are only three certainties in life: Death, taxes ... and handing Mike Foltynewicz a six-run lead early in the game.

On Wednesday, the Braves' All-Star pitcher didn't have his sharpest outing of the year, but it wasn't really necessary, either.

Foltynewicz (six strikeouts) pitched to contact in the early innings before weathering a long-ball storm in the seventh inning, allowing five runs in that final frame.

But alas, Atlanta's early explosion (six runs in the 2nd), plus an insurance run in the sixth inning, was enough cushion to help the club cruise to a 9-5 win over Toronto.

As a bonus, counting the spurt-filled victory, along with the Phillies' road defeat (to the Mets), the Braves (51-40) have forged yet another tie for first place in the National League East.

"I might've sent a text earlier today to him to kinda start the trash talking."@Braves star Freddie Freeman will participate in the Home Run Derby ... and he's already trying to get in the head of his first-round matchup: Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/1H0WCV2rq8 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 12, 2018

Wednesday's output marked the Braves' highest-scoring outing of this month. It was a much-needed breakout for the struggling Atlanta lineup, which ranks among the NL's worst July offenses, charting hits, runs, homers, RBI, slugging and OPS.

But none of that mattered on this night, with every Braves regular logging at least one hit against the Blue Jays; and in a surprise to no one, All-Star Ozzie Albies led the way, clubbing two homers off Toronto relievers.

Albies certainly took care of the Braves' late scoring (6th/8th). The six-run avalanche in the second inning was a little more nuanced:

**Johan Camargo led things off with a single.

**Two batters later, Dansby Swanson singled to left center, allowing a hustling Camargo to stretch the run to third base.

**The enterprising Foltynewicz executed a textbook safety squeeze to first base, but Justin Smoak's glove-throw wasn't quick enough to prevent Camargo from scoring. A catcher throwing error subsequently helped Swanson advance to third base.

The funny thing about the play: Foltynewicz (7-5, 2.66 ERA) telegraphed his bunt attempt long before Jays starter Sam Gaviglio tossed the pitch; and yet, the Illinois native still located a perfect bunt to open the scoring.

**Ender Inciarte doubled to deep right-center, scoring Swanson with ease.

**Albies (two runs, four RBI) got Foltynewicz home with a straight-up sacrifice fly.

**And finally, riding a tidal wave of positive mojo, the Braves' triumvirate of Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers notched back-to-back-to-back RBI hits, vaulting Atlanta to a seemingly safe 6-0 lead.

The 'seemingly' covers Foltynewicz's uncharacteristic struggles in the 7th.

The Blue Jays (42-49) are among baseball's most inept offenses with hits and batting average; and yet, they touched Foltynewicz for two homers in the inning—a solo leadoff blast from Smoak and a grand slam from Devon Travis.

Luckily for Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman effectively closed the door on a longer rally, ending the inning with a harmless Kevin Pillar groundout.

David Winkler and Arodys Vizcaino cleaned up the final innings for the Braves, allowing zero runs to preserve Atlanta's 24th home victory.

Atlanta will host Arizona this weekend, the final series before the All-Star break.

