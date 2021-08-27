NBA vaccine mandate for coaches, other employees in close contact with players

A league policy outlined in a memo highlights how those 'whose role involves in-person interaction or close proximity' to players will need to be vaccinated.

ATLANTA — The NBA will require many team employees, including coaching staff and front office personnel, to be vaccinated for the upcoming season in a policy outlined in a league memo.

The memo, obtained by 11Alive from an NBA league source, outlines how those "whose role involves in-person interaction or close proximity" to players and other designated on-court personnel, such as referees, will need to be fully vaccinated "in order to continue to have such in-person interactions."

The memo defines that as activity "conducted within 15 feet of, any (1) player, (2) referee, or (3) other team personnel who has a role that involves in-person interaction with, or activity conducted within 15 feet of, any player or referee."

The policy will affect a wide range of team employees and other types of workers, specifically identified as:

Coaches

Medical staff, trainers, other health-related employees

Equipment staff

Front office personnel

Player development personnel

Team security

Arena security and local law enforcement staffing games

PR and communications, social media and content employees

Team attendants

Scorer's table personnel

Photographers

On-site emergency medical/ambulance crew

Food and beverage/hospitality workers

Broadcast and game production workers

The league memo specifies that the vaccine mandate does not apply to those "who may have only transitory access" around players, "such as on an unexpected or emergency basis."

The memo does not specify how teams are expected to report employee vaccination status, or what kind of verification system will be in place to enforce the requirement.