NASHVILLE -- A review of the game video by Tennessee State's coaches showed that middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured on a routine play in Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

Abercrombie was able to make his way to the sideline after the play. He complained to trainers about having a headache and collapsed soon after.

The Atlanta native was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition.

"It was just a football play," Reed said Sunday morning on his coaches radio show on WNSR 560-AM/95.9-FM. "He was taking on a block and it wasn't anything malicious or dirty or anything like that. Just an unfortunate situation."

Update on Christion Abercrombie pic.twitter.com/JN9WBycVYs — TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) September 30, 2018

Reed added there had been no change in Abercrombie's condition overnight and that he is still in "very critical condition."

Reed said the training staff quickly picked up on the seriousness of Abercrombie's condition after he came to the sideline.

RELATED | Tennessee State football player, Atlanta-native in critical condition after head injury

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Immediately, you go into concussion protocol at that point," Reed said. "He was removed from the game and as they were taking him into the locker room he collapsed and the EMTs took over from there."

Reed went immediately to the hospital after the game to check on Abercrombie. He was joined by TSU president Glenda Glover, athletics director Teresa Phillips, several of the parents of TSU's players along with Vanderbilt AD David Williams.

They did their best, Reed said, to comfort Abercrombie's family.

"Christion's mom is a great woman of faith and his dad is a really strong guy," Reed said. "It was obviously an emotional time, but I think that the outpouring of support helped some. And I just ask for continued prayers for Christion and his family because they're going to need it."

Photos: Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football

Reed said he received texts from most of the coaches in the Ohio Valley Conference along with some from across the country inquiring about Abercrombie's condition and offering support.

As soon as the game ended, which Vanderbilt came back to win 31-27, and Reed met at midfield with Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason one of the first thing's Mason asked was about Abercrombie's condition. The players from both teams then gathered together to pray for Abercrombie.

"That's who Mase is; he's a class guy," Reed said. "We're in the business of building men and he was very emotional as was I after the game."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

© Nashville Tennessean