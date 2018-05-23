At their owners' meeting in Atlanta, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league's new policy around the national anthem.

In a statement, he said players will be able to wait until the anthem is over before coming on the field.

"This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed."

VOTE | Do you agree with the NFL's new national anthem policy?

In the same statement, Goodell said the perception of the protests was unfortunate.

"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case. "

Read the full policy statement below:

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.

The membership also strongly believes that:

  1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
  2. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.
  3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.
  4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
  5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
  6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

PHOTOS: 2018 NFL Draft
01 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fans pose for a selfie before the NFL Draft at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; A general view of the front of the stadium before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fan with a NFL hat outside the stadium before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Jaxson Lomax poses for a photo outside the stadium before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fans pose for the tv camera outside the stadium before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fans pose for a selfie before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; New England Patriots fan Joshua Field poses for a photo before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Football fans Dan Cowan (L) and Will Swanson (R) pose for a photo before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fan with a NFL hat outside the stadium before the NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers fan poses for a photo prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Stan Lee takes a photo of his sister Shabnam Lee on the Dallas Cowboys mannequin prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; NFL fans pose for a photo prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of the NFL Experience outside AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys fan Mateo Franco poses for a photo prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of the NFL Experience outside AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; NFL fans pose for a photos prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 20
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Fans pose for a photos outside AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
© 2018 WXIA