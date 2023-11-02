Standout players from state of Georgia set to shine bright in Super Bowl

We'll see how these Georgia standouts perform when the brightest of lights are shining down on them Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When the Chiefs and Eagles kick it off for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, the state of Georgia will be represented by both high school and college superstars that have come out of the Peach State.

That homegrown talent will be on display Sunday night, as regions across metro Atlanta all the way down to the state coast will get to show off the NFL talent their respective high schools and colleges have produced.

Here's who is representing Georgia in the Super Bowl

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon: Played at Sprayberry High and Georgia Southern University

Chiefs K Harrison Butker: Played at Westminster Schools and Georgia Tech

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: Played at Elbert County High and University of Georgia

Chiefs DE Malik Herring: Played at Mary Persons High and University of Georgia

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown: Played at Peachtree Ridge High School

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson: Played at Valdosta State

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson: Played at Laney High

Eagles DT Jordan Davis: Played at University of Georgia

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean: Played at University of Georgia

Eagles CB Darius Slay: Played at Brunswick High

Eagles RB Trey Sermon: Played at Sprayberry High

Former Dawg and Elbert County High WR Mecole Hardman is out for the big game, however, with a pelvis injury.

We'll see how these Georgia standouts perform when the brightest of lights are shining down on them Sunday night.