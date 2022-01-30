Here's everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LVI

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The NFL playoffs have been spectacular thus far and here's to hoping football fans are in for a treat when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

From a game-winning field goal to a thrilling overtime victory, the AFC and NFC Championship games could have gone either way. But it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals who beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to advance in the AFC. Meanwhile, it took extra time for the Rams to send home rival 49ers in the NFC.

What Super Bowl number is this?

This year, it's Super Bowl LVI, which is 56. According to the NFL media guide, the Roman numerals were adopted "to clarify any confusion that may occur because the NFL championship game — the Super Bowl — is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season."

Where is this year's Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is the home to the Rams and Chargers (yes, L.A. has two NFL teams). The stadium first opened in 2020, but fans were not allowed in until this season due to the pandemic. Capacity is expected to be near 100,000.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This year's game is the latest in NFL history -- that's because of the NFL's expanded season (it is now 17 games over 18 weeks).

How to watch or stream Super Bowl LVI

You can watch the big game on NBC (right here on 11Alive), Telemundo, the NBC Sports App or Peacock's premium tier. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be announcing the game while Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporters.

What are the odds?

Right now, the Rams, who finished the year 12-5 are four-point favorites to beat the 10-7 Bengals, according to Sports Illustrated. Who would have thought Cincinnati would be here? They were 125-1 preseason long shots to reach the Super Bowl after winning just four games last year, according to ESPN.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15. Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show.

Who is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

No official announcement has been made yet as far as who will sing the Star Spangled Banner during Super Bowl 56.

Where is the Super Bowl next year?