Olympics

Is Adam Rippon a Georgia Bulldogs fan?

Rippon and Good Morning America's Amy Robach, who's alma mater is the University of Georgia, are in Tokyo showing off their Dawg pride.

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic figure skater and bronze medalist Adam Rippon is showing off his love for the Georgia Bulldogs!

You can hear them chanting, "Go Dawgs, Sick-em!"

Robach wrote in her Instagram post that this was "one of the biggest wins of these Olympics... finding out @adaripp is a HUGE @universityofga fan! Let's get this Olympian an honorary degree."

Rippon, who is originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania and now lives in Los Angeles, is no stranger to showing his support for the Dawgs. He's been previously spotted wearing an UGA T-shirt. 

Rippon competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics where he won bronze as part of the figure skating team event, according to Team USA's website. 

Credit: AP
Adam Rippon of the United States performs in the men's single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

