How to watch Georgia native Tyler Austin compete with Team USA against South Korea in baseball

He's heading back to the field on Saturday morning. Here's how you can watch.

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA is headed to compete against South Korea in America's favorite pastime on Saturday morning and fans can watch Georgia native Tyler Austin hit the bat.

Austin, who was raised in Conyers and attended Heritage High School, helped put a dent in USA baseball's opening Olympic game on Friday against Israel.

On Saturday morning, he'll be heading back to the field to help the U.S. baseball team take on South Korea at 6 a.m.

Here's how you can watch Austin and the rest of Team USA in baseball:

Team USA is competing against South Korea in Group B of Olympic baseball Saturday morning.

What you need to know: