Here's how Mikaela Shiffrin has done in previous alpine combined events

The alpine combined event on Wednesday night will be Shiffrin's last event of the 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin will go tonight for her fourth and final event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and her last chance to bring a medal back from Beijing.

It has been a frustrating Olympics so far for the alpine skiing star, after she did not finish her first two events. But she has persevered, completing her third event, super-G, and fourth, downhill, as she tried both for the first time at an Olympics.

And she now arrives at the alpine combined event, which is one of her strongest.

Mikaela Shiffrin Olympics basics

Event : Alpine combined event. The downhill run begins at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday night (10:30 a.m. Friday in Beijing), and the slalom run begins at 1:00 a.m. ET Friday morning (2 p.m. Friday in Beijing).

: Alpine combined event. The downhill run begins at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday night (10:30 a.m. Friday in Beijing), and the slalom run begins at 1:00 a.m. ET Friday morning (2 p.m. Friday in Beijing). How it works : The times from the two runs are added together, and the skier with the fastest combined time wins.

: The times from the two runs are added together, and the skier with the fastest combined time wins. How to watch: The first run will stream here, while the second run will stream here.

How Mikaela Shiffrin has performed in alpine combined before

Shiffrin is the reigning world champion in this event, having captured gold at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. She won silver at the 2018 Olympics in this event.

Here is her competitive record in this event:

2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, Italy: Gold

2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Altenmarkt, Austria: Did not finish

2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea: Silver

2017 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland: First place

2017 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland (this was held two days earlier): Did not start

2016 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Soldeu, Andorra: Eighth place