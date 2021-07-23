Moment of silence held at Tokyo Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony was held Friday morning and those lost during the pandemic were recognized with a moment of silence.

TOKYO, Japan — As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, the Tokyo Olympic games were suddenly halted.

One year later, with the virus still spreading and at the top of everyone's mind, the games are officially underway.

The opening ceremony was held Friday morning and those lost during the pandemic were recognized with a moment of silence.

A tribute was also made to the Israeli delegation that was killed at the Munich Games in 1972.

Apart, but not alone.



With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for this moment in isolation. But they were always connected by their hope and shared passion. ❤️#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/7teAvhljXe — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021