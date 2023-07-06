Olympic swimmer celebrates the 4th of July as a 'family of five' for first time - with baby Georgia

The Olympian and his wife welcomed a baby girl, their second daughter, on June 21.

ATLANTA — Ryan Lochte, perhaps best known as a bad boy of the Olympics across four different trips to the Games and for his involvement in an embarrassing episode that marked the end of his career as an Olympian in Rio in 2016, is these days settling into life as a family man.

That included spending the 4th of July with his wife Kayla Rae Reid and children as a "family of five" for the first time - after recently welcoming a new baby girl, Georgia.

The adorable baby - who probably isn't named for the Peach State, given that Lochte is a Florida Gator - arrived on June 21.

Kayla Rae posted the first photo of all five of them together after the July 4th holiday.

She wrote: "HAPPY 4TH OF JULY ❤️🇺🇸🎆

~~ First family photo of 5 ~~ "

Lochte, 38, attempted a comeback for the 2020 Olympics but was not able to qualify. His last appearance at the Games came in 2016, when he left Brazil with his reputation in tatters. After a raucous night on the town with younger teammates, he lied about being robbed at a gas station. As punishment, he served a lengthy suspension from USA Swimming. Then he got suspended in 2018 for an intravenous infusion that exceeded the allowed limit.