US women's basketball to meet France in group play

Team USA is looking for its 52nd straight win in Olympic competition after defeating Nigeria and Japan so far in Tokyo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States' women's basketball team will wrap up group play early Monday when it faces France in Tokyo.

The U.S. has already defeated Nigeria and Japan in group action thus far. The Americans are riding a 51-game winning streak in Olympic play and have won six straight Olympic gold medals.

Dawn Staley's team is led by former South Carolina star A'Ja Wilson, who has led Team USA in points against Japan. Monday's game will tip-off at 12:40 a.m. ET.

Click here to watch the game live on NBCOlympics.com. The game will be replayed at 4 p.m. Monday on USA Network and again at 11 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

With a victory, the U.S. is expected to secure the top seed in the quarterfinals. Spain is also in the running after defeating Canada 76-66 on Sunday to finish group play undefeated. Spain was led by Chicago Sky Center Astou Ndour, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

