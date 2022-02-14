Bronze medal Olympian Elija Godwin opens up about Olympic experience

To start 2022, Elija and his family spent time together looking back on monumental and life-changing memories.

ATLANTA — Bronze medal Olympian Elija Godwin is opening up about his experience on Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, along with showing his support for his fellow athletes in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The UGA track-and-field star returned home to his family after the games as simply Uncle Elija.

"The kids are very excited because they have an inspiration in the family," Elija's mom Ginger said. "I love having Elija home."

"To feel that love when you come in the house means a lot," Elija said. "It’s like you never left."

"The opportunity to be home aren’t so often anymore," he said.

Elija made a quick trip back from the University of Georgia, his classes and training started back up soon after his first Summer Olympics.

"There was a lot of build-up and then you come back and see what you worked for," he said.

Now a bronze medal from the 4 X 400-meter mixed relay is on his nightstand.

Seeing it all play out, his family felt so connected despite being thousands of miles away.

"I was so emotional," his mom said.

Seeing their reaction meant a lot to Elija.

"I was speechless when I saw it, I was really really happy when I saw the video of them watching me race," he said.

Elija got the bronze but he also experienced the pressure that comes with Team USA – the enormous expectation for gold.

"I had to reframe the initial views, it was like we expected more, I had to reframe that idea so I could appreciate what we had accomplished instead of wishing we could do more," he said.

For Elija, any race, any finish comes with a rare perspective.

While he was at track practice in 2019, Elija fell onto a javelin. The spear pierced through Godwin's body, between his ribcage, through his lung and inches away from his heart.

So bronze represents a miracle.

"I didn’t view it as 'I didn’t get a gold this time' so I’m upset, I said 'I got a bronze I’m happy and I want to get a gold when I come back'," he said.

Just before Team USA took pictures, Elija got a tattoo of the rings of the Olympics. He said he understands the significance of the rings, which is why he is watching his winter Team USA teammates.

"I feel like all Olympians admire each other. It is all amazing athletes doing something the other person couldn’t do," he said. "You have to look at the Olympics like you did it but you want to go back and you do that by moving forward – getting stronger better faster."