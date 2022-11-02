'Sports is a language beyond boundaries of countries' | Beijing native talks impact of Olympics

Despite division and tension, Dr. Hong Li said she hopes those watching the games are able to see the good in China's culture.

ATLANTA — Even in a virtual classroom, Emory professor Dr. Hong Li connects her students in Atlanta with her hometown of Beijing.

There she shares stories about the language, food, traditions and culture.

"Growing up in Beijing was certainly very different from a childhood here," said Dr. Li, who has been a Chinese professor at Emory since 1996.

She explained that a big part of her childhood in China was feeling a strong sense of community, "being part of not only the family, but also part of the local community."

It's the history of the city that made a big impact on the way Dr. Li and others in Beijing live.

"This connection between the ritual practices that's handed down from generations along with the changing and the modernizing life, it's something still harmoniously interconnected in the way people live their lives," she explained.

Now, Dr. Li is sharing her hometown with the world, as people across the globe watch the world's best athletes compete for an Olympic medal.

"There is a tremendous sense of pride," she said. "Feeling that China is finally recognized by the world and China is playing a key role in the center stage of the world."

However, while there is pride, there is also tension.

The United States joined Japan, Australia and other countries in a diplomatic boycott of the games protesting China's human rights record and violations.

"There's a lot of news on the media about China," she said. "Some are positive, some are negative."

Despite all that, Dr. Li said she hopes those watching the games are able to see the good in China's culture.

"If you have the opportunity to visit China or opportunity to connect with Chinese people, you're going to recognize even though you have totally different cultural, linguistic as well as, let's say, regional backgrounds, we are still fundamentally human beings," she said.

That's a message Dr. Li said is more important now than ever. During a time where there is division and tension, she added that the Olympics are bringing unity and light.