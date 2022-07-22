Coco Gauff nostalgic about playing in Atlanta Open exhibition match

Tickets are still on sale for this weekends event.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Coco Gauff returns to Atlanta this weekend to play in their open exhibition match.

The 18-year-old, originally from Delray Beach, Florida, but grew up in Georgia, is currently ranked No.19 in singles and No. 10 in doubles.

She sat down with 11Alive Sports Reporter Maria Martin on Friday to discuss the match and coming back to Georgia.

"I haven't really been there for multiple days since I was super young, so I'm super excited to go back," Gauff said. "And I don't know how it's going to be playing there as a professional tennis player, because that's where I started."

Gauff said that she hadn't spent much time in Atlanta since she left.

"I haven't really gone back for more than a couple of hours. Sometimes we have a long layover, so we'll drive out in the city," Gauff said.

Recently in June, Gauff reached the French Open Finals and made her first Grand Slam.

The Atlanta Open is a part of the ATP World Tour 250 and US Open series. Gauff goes up against Taylor Townsend on Sunday and Sofia Kenin on Monday, according to their website.