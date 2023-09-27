Clayton County residents complain of unreliable phone and web service

Residents complain of unreliable phone and internet service.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County leaders are hoping a new push could help residents in several parts of the county get reliable internet and phone service.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we rely heavily on the internet for our everyday lives. De'Bora Hendrix, of Jonesboro, said she can't get the vital tool consistently.

"It's really frustrating," Hendrix said.

Several residents reached out to 11Alive online to express issues with connectivity and signal in certain parts of the county. Hendrix has AT&T.

"My friends and I were just talking," Hendrix said. "It's something going on — the cellular, the tower, something!"

Hendrix said her phone constantly drops. And it took three days for her to upload a video to YouTube once.

"I have to connect, sometimes, to hotspots," Hendrix said.

She feels like she's not getting the most bang for her buck.

"You're paying all this money for your phone bill. And you're not even really getting half the service that you want or expect."

While 11Alive's Tresia Bowles was covering this story, she noticed on-and-off spots where she was getting only one bar with her Verizon iPhone. Residents say it just depends on what area you're in.

Takiyah Thomas is an administrator in the Clayton County Office of Digital Equity.

"We have actually done a study and we know that a lot of our residents...they may have a 25 megabits per speed of the Internet. And other communities may have 100 megabits per speed of internet," Thomas said.

Residents said their bills can cost as much as $150. That's why, last year, Clayton County launched an entire department to address these issues. Right now, Thomas said staff are fighting to keep Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program subsidies from the Federal Communications Commission. However, it's in danger of running out.

"It provides our residents with a $30 discount on their home, internet, or cell phone bill," Thomas said.

Next week is National Digital Inclusion Week. The Digital Equity office is asking residents to write letters to Congress to continue that funding. The money also helps the county give out free devices and expand internet fiber, which residents tell us works better.

"It's slow, but it's coming," Thomas said. "And we do have a digital equity plan and broadband feasibility study that we're working on to improve the digital state of Clayton County."

Hendrix said she'd be willing to write a letter. And she can't wait until all the people in Clayton County are on an even and consistent playing field.

"Bring some kind of resources to the people. That will be phenomenal and greatly appreciated," Hendrix said.