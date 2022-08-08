x
Environment

Rare white sea turtle found on NC's Outer Banks

Biologists found a unique loggerhead sea turtle on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in July. NPS officials only see a few of these little guys each year.
Credit: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. 

On July 27, park biologists found a 'leucistic' loggerhead sea turtle at the bottom of a nest. 

That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his siblings, making him very rare. But his white color doesn’t make him albino. 

Albino turtles are white with pink eyes. This sea turtle is white with brown eyes!

The area has boomed with baby sea turtles since the first hatching on July 23. 

Rangers snapped a few pictures before sending the little one on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.

On July 23rd, the first sea turtle nest hatched on the seashore (cue all of the cute sea turtle hatchling photos)! Since...

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday, August 1, 2022

We welcomed another Green Sea Turtle nest on the Seashore! Park staff came across this nesting female on Bodie Island this morning. Out of the 260 nests to date, this is the fifth Green Sea Turtle nest. Typically, we see an uptick of this particular species around this time into the late summer months. NPS video by P. Doshkov

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

