New study shows progress with molecule that could treat shingles, chickenpox

Researchers said that it can treat the uncomfortable lesions and even treat more versions of the virus, including oral and genital herpes.

ATHENS, Ga. — A new molecule could get rid of the itch that comes along with shingles and chickenpox, according to a University of Georgia news release.

Two UGA researchers have created the new molecule, called POM-L-BHDU, university officials said.

According to researchers it could treat viruses caused by varicella zoster virus. Those viruses include shingles, chickenpox, herpes and more.

"We want to push this project as soon as possible. It has the potential to benefit society on a large scale," said Uma Singh, one of the researchers in the project and a professor at the university's College of Pharmacy.

According to the university, current medications are ineffective and carry dangerous side effects. Officials also added that the shingles vaccine only mitigates symptoms, but does not prevent the virus.

Researchers David Chu and Uma Singh were the lead creators of the molecule. They said that molecule can be applied topically or taken orally.

The researchers hope the topical formula will be sold over the counter for patients to have easy access.

“Many viruses are becoming drug-resistant to the current medications on the market,” said Singh. “There is a continuous need for new molecules, and the one we developed, called POM-L-BHDU, shows much more potency against the virus than current ones.”

According to officials, the UGA Research Foundation has licensed this molecule to a company called Anterogen Co.

Scientists added that molecule has already been proven effective in certain studies.

Next steps would include getting the molecule through the first phase of the clinical trials.

Researchers are hopeful that could happen in next few years.