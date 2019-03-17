A husband and wife have died in an I-75 crash in middle Georgia, officials confirmed Saturday.

Bibb County coroner told WMAZ that 76-year-old Samuel Simmons died after crashing into a sign in Macon and running off the road around 5:22 p.m. The wreck happened just north of Highway 80 on the off-ramp.

The man's wife, 63-year-old Judy Simmons, was rushed to Navicent Medical Center where she, too, was later pronounced dead by Coroner Jones.

Authorities told WMAZ that the couple was heading south at the time of the accident but didn't provide any details of the cause at that time.