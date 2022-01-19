AAA donates more than $50k in traffic safety grants across Georgia

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, this is the second year in a row that road fatalities have continued to rise across the state.

ATLANTA — AAA has awarded Georgia with more than $50,000 to help keep roads safer across the state.

The grants are being used to help equip law enforcement agencies and traffic safety organizations with much-needed traffic safety resources, a release stated.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, this is the second year in a row that road fatalities have continued to rise across the state.

“Over 1,700 motorists lost their lives on Georgia roadways in 2021. It’s imperative that we act now to stem the tide of these unnecessary deaths,” Garrett Townsend said, Georgia Public Affairs Director for AAA auto club group. “AAA is committed to providing these agencies with tools to reduce fatal crashes or injury caused by unsafe driving habits. We are incredibly honored to be able to help so many across Georgia save lives.”

The grants are also funding programs aimed at educating teens and experienced drivers on traffic safety campaigns in order to reduce fatalities on Georgia's roads.