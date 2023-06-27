All lanes closed on GA 400 following deadly crash: GDOT

The crash happened on GA 300 Northbound at Holcomb Bridge Road East/SR 140, according to the department.

ATLANTA — Lanes are still closed on Georgia Highway 400 following a deadly crash that took the lives of two and injured another in the area, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on GA 300 Northbound at Holcomb Bridge Road East/SR 140, according to the department. Its website shows that authorities began working on the incident around 3:31 a.m. and expect it to be cleaned up by 7 a.m.

Authorities are diverting traffic off of the North Ridge exit. Head over to Roswell Road to get back on 400 to avoid the crash.

Roswell Police Department confirmed that two people died in the crash and that another was taken to the hospital but has not added any details about those involved or how it happened. Cameras from the department show several emergency vehicles in the area.

Northbound GA 400 is shut down between Exit 6 (Northridge Rd.) and Exit 7 (Holcomb Bridge Rd.) for an injury traffic crash investigation. The roadway will remain closed for several hours, so please seek an alternate route for your morning commute. pic.twitter.com/O1ibA2gQWx — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) June 27, 2023