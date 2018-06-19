EAST POINT, Ga. -- A multiple-vehicle fatal wreck on northbound I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway has left at least one dead according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash has caused the closure of the two right lanes on I-285 northbound as well as the off-ramp from I-285 to Camp Creek Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said that motorists heading to the southwest part of metro Atlanta on I-85 as well as anyone traveling on southwest I-285 should anticipate major delays over the next several hours and plan on alternate routes.

Westbound I-285 delays stretch beyond Old National Highway while northbound delays on I-85 begin north of Flat Shoals Road.

