Crash blocks all lanes on I-75 North near North Marietta Parkway, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are asking drivers to avoid I-75 northbound after North Marietta Parkway due to an accident Tuesday night.

The accident has all lanes blocked, they said. Officials said to exit onto North Marietta Parkway.

Marietta Fire said its crews are still responding to the multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on I-75 north at the Allgood Road overpass, fire officials said.

Two patients in separate vehicles were trapped but have since been extricated, according to Marietta Fire. Four patients in total have been transported to the hospital for treatment, Marietta Fire said.

Officials have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

AVOID I-75 NB after N. Marietta Pkwy. An accident has all lanes blocked. Exit onto N. Marietta Pkwy. https://t.co/x2RxDpav8y — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) June 15, 2022

