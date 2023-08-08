Tractor-trailer hits median trying to avoid abandoned car, Dunwoody police say

The incident happened around 4:55 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the reporting police agency, Dunwoody, said no one was injured.

ATLANTA — Update: All roads have reopened.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Dunwoody is blocking nearly all east and westbound lanes on Interstate 285 on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:55 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the reporting police agency, Dunwoody, said no one was injured.

Dunwoody Police said the crash happened at North Shallowford Road on I-285 in the westbound lane. A tractor-trailer overcorrected trying to miss an abandoned car sitting on the highway, police said. The truck then hit the median wall.

Roads are closed on the westbound lanes to deal with the actual crash, and two lanes on the eastbound side are closed, given heavy debris.

Police said traffic is being diverted off I-285 westbound at North Peachtree Road. Authorities do not have a time when all lanes would reopen; GDOT estimated roads to be clear around 7 a.m.