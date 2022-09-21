Traffic delays on I-20 westbound near Capitol Avenue after crash

Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 GA said to avoid driving in this direction and to use alternative routes.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-20 west near Capitol Avenue in Fulton County are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

A photo from 511 GA shows debris from several cars on the shoulder and in the middle of the two closed lanes.

No word from officials yet if there are any injuries. Check 11Alive.com/traffic for the latest real-time traffic information.

Crews are currently working to clean up the crash, you can watch live below:

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.