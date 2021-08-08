63-year-old man left with serious injuries after motorcycle crash

Investigations are underway for a motorcycle accident on East Piedmont Road and Bertha Way on Sunday at 7:13 p.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) is investigating a motorcycle accident on East Piedmont Road and Bertha Way on Sunday at 7:13 p.m.

The police department said, according to investigators, the black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 63-year-old Glen Russell Miller, was traveling north on East Piedmont Road. Upon approaching the intersection with Bertha Way, Miller failed to maintain his land and collided with the concrete curb of East Piedmont Road.

The motorcycle continued north, crossed the curb, colliding with the guardrail, and came to an uncontrolled stop in the right lane of East Piedmont Road oriented north.

Miller was separated from the motorcycle and landed on the eastern shoulder of East Piedmont Road. The 63-year-old from Marietta, Georgia, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.