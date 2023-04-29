Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Cobb County after multi-vehicle crash, overturned bucket truck

Here is what we know.

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned Georgia Power bucket truck has closed several lanes on Interstate 75 south in Cobb County Saturday night, police said.

At least three lanes are closed between South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road.

Fortunately, police reported there are no injuries. Marietta Police Department said in a social media post that rain and slick roads were likely the factor for the bucket truck overturning.

Delays are expected for the next hour or longer as crews work to clear the interstate.