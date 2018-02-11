DEKALB CO, Ga. -- A crash on I-285E is already causing delays for the morning commute.

An overturned pick up truck crash on I-285E heading Northbound at Hwy 78, Stone Mountain Freeway, has three left lanes blocked. Big delays on the busy stretch of road will continue throughout the morning.

Just after 6:30a.m., traffic slowed to less than 1 MPH with a more than one hour trip time. Backups extend beyond I-20.

Both the police and the fire department are on the scene. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark saw someone on a stretcher as the crash investigation was underway.

Watch Morning Rush, now for updates on this traffic development.

RED ALERT!!! OTVEH : Clarkston : I-285 (Eastside) NB: At US-78 Stone Mountain Pkwy (#39) - Overturned Vehicle - police & fire dept on scene - 2 left lanes blocked#MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/2wheYd6xn2 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) November 2, 2018

OTVEH : Clarkston : I-285 (Eastside) NB: At US-78 Stone Mountain Pkwy (#39) - Overturned Vehicle - police & fire dept on scene - 2 left lanes blocked#MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/0Ik6nn1KBs — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) November 2, 2018

© 2018 WXIA