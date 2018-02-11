DEKALB CO, Ga. -- A crash on I-285E is already causing delays for the morning commute.

An overturned pick up truck crash on I-285E heading Northbound at Hwy 78, Stone Mountain Freeway, has three left lanes blocked. Big delays on the busy stretch of road will continue throughout the morning.

Just after 6:30a.m., traffic slowed to less than 1 MPH with a more than one hour trip time. Backups extend beyond I-20.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Both the police and the fire department are on the scene. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark saw someone on a stretcher as the crash investigation was underway.

Watch Morning Rush, now for updates on this traffic development.

© 2018 WXIA