DEKALB CO, Ga. -- A crash on I-285E is already causing delays for the morning commute.
An overturned pick up truck crash on I-285E heading Northbound at Hwy 78, Stone Mountain Freeway, has three left lanes blocked. Big delays on the busy stretch of road will continue throughout the morning.
Just after 6:30a.m., traffic slowed to less than 1 MPH with a more than one hour trip time. Backups extend beyond I-20.
Both the police and the fire department are on the scene. 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark saw someone on a stretcher as the crash investigation was underway.
Watch Morning Rush, now for updates on this traffic development.
© 2018 WXIA