x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Traffic: Car on fire, 2 lanes blocked on I-285 eastbound in DeKalb County

Here's what we know.
Credit: GA 511

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes are blocked due to a car on fire on I-285 in DeKalb County. 

The incident happened on I-285 eastbound at I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

There were no injuries and officials expect roads to open around 5:15 p.m. No information was provided about how the accident occurred.

   

Related Articles

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wrong-way driver leads to major crash on I-20 closing several lanes, no serious injuries

Before You Leave, Check This Out