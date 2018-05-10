ATLANTA – Crash Clark took to the friendly skies and road tripped to the Delta Flight Museum.

From crop dusting to one of the world's most successful passenger airlines, learn all about Delta's past, present, and future.

Put your seat backs and tray tables in the upright position because you also get to fly in an actual Delta Flight Simulator. Might want to buckle up too, up, up and away!

For more information on how you can visit the museum, visit the Delta Flight Museum's website.

Road Trippin’ With Crash: Every Friday Crash Clark is your travel guide as he embarks on new adventures in your own backyard.From the Bigfoot museum and river tubing to cavern exploring and ziplining… you never know what crazy adventure Crash will come up with next!

Past Adventures:

Tank Town, USA: Crash Clark traveled two hours north of Atlanta towards Blue Ridge and checked out a place where traffic jams are non-existent thanks to the tank you’re driving while crushing anything in your path.

CDC Museum: Crash Clark took a trip to the "SEE" the CDC Museum and it's a lot more than test tubes and beakers. It's a fully interactive museum that I found myself truly amazed by.

Lake Lanier: Most Georgians have grown up boating on and visiting Lake Lanier. But did you know there is so much more to the man-made lake than just it’s water sports?

Helen, Ga: Between breathtaking scenery, the friendliest of folks, their fantastic fudge, wonderful wines, Oktoberfest and so much more, you can't go wrong with a little slice of Germany in Georgia.

Rock City: Crash made his way up to Chattanooga to experience all that Rock City is. Exploring caves, admiring the 7-state view and getting cozy at lover’s leap… today was packed with tons of history and adventure.

© 2018 WXIA