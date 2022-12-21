Here's how long it took us to park at the Atlanta airport

With the North and South parking lots reaching capacity, more travelers are using the ATL West lot - a half of a mile away. So we timed it.

ATLANTA — Crowds are getting larger at the Atlanta Airport's TSA checkpoint, given the big holiday weekend, making it harder to find a parking spot.

With the North and South parking lots filling up at Hartsfield-Jackson, Jeff Vincent said he’s switched to the ATL West lot- and he’s not going back.

“This is a game changer," Vincent said. "It’s convenient, it’s easy, the state-of-the-art check-in system-it’s amazing."

The only issue seems to be its distance. The parking lot sits over half a mile from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 11Alive decided to put that to the test and see just how long it takes.

So to reach the lot, follow the signs on the road and veer left. Once pulled into the deck, a lit-up sign will let drivers know how many spaces are left on each level. Then once drivers reach the level- green arrows mark the open spots.

Next, go by stairs, escalator or elevator to level four to catch the sky train- if missed- another one comes in second. The ride itself is just a couple of minutes.

The entire experiment took about 12 minutes. Time, Vincent said, is well worth it.

“You don’t have to walk a mile or 2 miles from your parking spot into the airport," Vincent said. "You just get on the train. It takes you right here."